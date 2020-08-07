REVIEW | 2020 Audi S6 is low-key but high-flying

It is safe to say that Audi is well-versed in the art of the sleeper car.

Sleeper car? For those who think we might be talking about motorhomes or caravans, allow us to explain the mystique of the so-called sleeper, or Q-car.

This is, essentially, a vehicle whose innocuous and conservative appearance belies devastating performance.

With the S6 lineage, Audi has always affirmed its adeptness at building subtle, stately saloons with an underlying mean streak. And there was a season where the brand went especially mad with the concept. The third-generation car (2006) used the 10-cylinder engine found in the backside of a Lamborghini Gallardo – this was not long after the company was acquired by the Volkswagen Group stable.