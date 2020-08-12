REVIEW | One week with the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport

One of my most treasured possessions as a youngster was a 1:24 scale model of a three-door Land Rover Freelander. It was simply fantastic, replete with a removable rear top that was true to the configuration of the real deal.

I am not sure what became of the beloved specimen, but it was probably subjected to the same fate that befalls most childhood assets. That is either lost, broken or eventually stored among other goodies in a dusty and forgotten corner before being bequeathed for the enjoyment of other tiny hands.

In 2015, the Freelander nameplate was retired, supplanted by the Discovery Sport as the entry point into the Land Rover family. In June that year we received our test unit for evaluation – and the occasion called for a visit to the treacherous Hennops Pride off-road trail in the part of our province that is more North West than Gauteng.

The test was brief because, after a short while in, it seemed the junior Discovery was not particularly happy with jagged rocks and ruts. So we turned around and drove to the popular chicken pie joint near Lanseria instead.