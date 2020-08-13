Register
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the new 2020 Suzuki Ignis
13 August 2020 - 12:29
By
Ignition TV
Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he samples the updated Suzuki Ignis.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S
Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he enjoys an exclusive test-drive in the groundbreaking new Porsche Taycan Turbo S
Motoring
1 day ago
WATCH | Ignition TV compares the Audi A1 40 TFSI with the VW Polo GTI
Join Ignition TV presenter Brenwin Naidu as he orchestrates a face-off between the 2020 Audi A1 40 TFSI and the Volkswagen Polo GTI
Motoring
2 days ago
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2020 Mini One
Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the most affordable Mini in the range: the back-to-basics Mini One
Motoring
1 week ago
Vehicle hijackings are on the rise — here are eight tips to help you stay safe
Features
WATCH | Ignition TV compares the Audi A1 40 TFSI with the VW Polo GTI
Features
Lucid says its new electric sedan is first EV with 500-mile range
news
New Jaguar F-Type range now available in SA, pricing announced
New Models
Czech mate! ‘This was a dream I had when I was a little kid’
Motorsport
Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
