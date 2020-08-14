REVIEW | Updated 2020 Suzuki Ignis remains a top choice

In 2017 Suzuki SA launched the Ignis as a tiny but endearing crossover vehicle that provided the slightly higher seating position that many motorists crave, in a compact and affordable package.

It’s gone on to become a fairly popular seller for the brand and won a few awards. For 2020 it’s been freshened up with a facelift, including a new-style grille with square cutouts to bring it in line with newer Suzuki models like the S-Presso, Vitara and Jimny.

Restyled front and rear bumpers acquire an aluminium-look plastic skid plate to give more of an SUV vibe to the little car. The more comprehensively-equipped GLX has heightened swagger with LED daytime running lights, roof rails and piano-black alloy wheels inside pumped-out wheel arches.

There’s a larger choice of body colours for the Ignis, including a pair of new two-tone combinations: Stargaze Blue Pearl Metallic with Black combination, and Lutescent Orange with Black Metallic.

The cosmetic surgery’s put more visual bravado into the little dog, but under the skin it’s the same fun-to-drive 1.2l front-wheel drive car available in basic GL and up-specced GLX versions.

The GL priced at R188,900 comes with basic features such as electric windows, aircon, central locking and a sound system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity.

On test here is the GLX which retails for R216,900 and comes with additional niceties such as a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The touchscreen doubles as a reverse camera monitor, and the hitlist also includes push-button start and automatic climate control.

Safety fare across the Ignis range comprises the basic ABS brakes and dual front airbags, but there are rival cars in this price segment offering side airbags as well, including the Peugeot 108 which tops the list with six airbags.