LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | Exploring the digital charms of our Polo GTI

In the last update on our long-term Volkswagen Polo GTI, we addressed the obvious performance aspect of its existence.

It delivered the goods in a straight-line acceleration test, registering impressive figures via the VBOX telemetry equipment. The 6.64-second standstill to 100km/h sprint time was fractionally quicker than the official claim at 6.7 seconds.

It does what it says on the tin, then. But how does it fare when it comes to digitisation and connectivity? These are two aspects that are of increasing importance to the modern consumer. Even the deplorable Renault Kwid comes with an admittedly nifty infotainment set-up in 2020.

The touchscreen interface of the Polo has thus far impressed with its ease-of-use on the surface – but scratching deeper revealed certain gems.

Take, for example, the simple act of relaying time: you can choose between watch bezels. There are other displays to get excited about if chronology is not your thing. That includes a trio of virtual gauges, showing boost pressure, oil temperature and G-force levels.