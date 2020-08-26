REVIEW | 2020 Volvo XC40 is charming, but not quirk-free

Our world was different when Volvo held the global launch of the XC40 in 2017. We headed to Barcelona, Spain for initial exposure to the model – an experience that saw us testing the newcomer through picturesque coastal roads.

It all seems like a distant memory while typing this from my corner of our Johannesburg office. Parked down below is a (slightly dusty) white example of the most compact XC-labelled family member, in D4 derivative.

Luckily, certain competencies shone through even though the settings are a bit more, shall we say, real world than the enchantment of a Mediterranean country. From tarmac pocked with holes and scars, to wayward taxi operators and other hazards, a city like the one we live in provides a fantastic – often frightening – proving ground for any vehicle.