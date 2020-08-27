REVIEW | 2020 Ford Figo Freestyle is brilliant on both road and dirt

There’s no doubt there’s a business case for the Figo Freestyle, Ford’s newest crossover which is cheaper than the more popular Ford Fiesta hatchback.

Using dimensions as a yardstick, it competes with Renault’s Sandero Stepway among others but Ford has once more used its muscle to offer a competitively priced package.

Despite sharing a foundation with the entry-level Figo range, it measures 3,960mm in length and 1,540mm high. This makes Ford’s new soft roader 80mm shorter than its Fiesta cousin but its height of 1,540mm effectively towers over the regular hatch by 187mm. It’s outgunned for road presence by the larger Ford EcoSport though.

But it has a 256l boot which can be extended by folding the rear seats and it carries four passengers in relative comfort. The sumptuous interior — at least for its segment — mirrors that of other current Fords with light blue instrumentation. There’s none of the tacky, hard plastic cabins which can be found in the class.