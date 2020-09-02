SHOOT-OUT | 2020 Ford Figo Freestyle vs Renault Sandero Stepway

You can now visit any one of our nine beautiful provinces freely. Exercising precaution of course: while lockdown has made way for liberty, Covid-19 has not miraculously evaporated into air.

With masks on, basking in this newfound freedom of movement, we took a pair of plucky and budget-conscious, B-segment crossovers through Gauteng and into the fringes of North West. The morning sojourn over road and dirt trail would reveal which was worth the closer look, among buyers seeking an affordable compact crossover.

Missing in action is the Volkswagen Polo Vivo Maxx. We asked, but logistics were not in our favour. Anyway, the show must go on.

The newest of the duo is the Ford Figo Freestyle, launched in July. Prices range between R226,700 and R247,500.

Renault is a pioneer of the category having first launched the Stepway version of its Sandero in 2010. In 2014 the second-generation model arrived. Pricing ranges between R223,900 and R243,900, undercutting its blue oval rival at either end.

The Ford has a four-year/120,000km warranty, while the Renault has a lengthier five-year/150,000km one.

But if we are looking at the sales performance of either nameplate in entirety, the American firm has the upper hand. According to pre-pandemic sales figures (February 2020); Ford sold 1,068 Figo units and Renault did 216 Sandero copies.