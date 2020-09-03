REVIEW | 2020 Kia Seltos diesel is thirstier than expected

Kia has expanded its Seltos line-up with the addition of a 1.5l turbo diesel engine, adding to the petrol models that have been available since the car’s launch in November.

There are fewer diesels than petrol vehicles in this corner of the compact crossover market, with rival ranges such as the Volkswagen T-Cross, Opel Mokka X, Hyundai Kona and Toyota C-HR all offering full petrol line-ups. The Seltos 1.5 CRDi competes against the Nissan Qashqai, Renault Duster and Ford EcoSport, all of which, like the Kia, are powered by 1.5l turbo diesels.

The Seltos 1.5 CRDi is available in two trim grades, with the entry-level EX models offering either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, and equipped with items such as air conditioning, automatic headlight control, cloth upholstery, electric windows, cruise control, Bluetooth, voice recognition and a 20.3cm colour touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

On test here is the more luxurious Seltos EX+ version, which additionally comes with auto-folding side mirrors, an armrest console with storage for front passengers, and my favourite feature: quilted-look leather seats. It’s an effect stamped into the leather rather than the real quilt stitching found in more expensive cars, but for me the seats still added a shot of sophisticated luxury to this compact SUV.

The seats are comfy, too, and proved themselves on a seven-hour trip I undertook from Joburg to KwaZulu-Natal when the interprovincial travel ban was recently lifted.

From a safety point of view the whole line-up has six airbags and ABS brakes, but the EX+ grade also gets stability control and hill-start Assist Control.