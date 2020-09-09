REVIEW | Fire-breathing 2020 BMW M8 scares and delights

Gingerly, myself and the unloved brute went back on our way. But any road traffic enforcer would have reason to stop such a machine. Every molecule of its existence seeks to defy the laws of physics and national speed limits. Take the standstill to 100km/h sprint, for example: 3.2 seconds is terrific, more so when you consider it weighs slightly less than a Melville apartment.

At the heart of it all is the familiar 4.4-litre, twin-turbocharged V8, well-proven in an assortment of other BMW M products, including the M5. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic. And like the M5, power is sent to all four corners, although a two-wheel drive mode is on offer, shoving 460kW and 750Nm to the rear axle. Use that one in a controlled environment, at your own risk.

While the sound from the eight-cylinder power source could be more truculent, there is not much left to be wanting in the department of overtaking acceleration. The relentless groundswell of power in the M8 borders on frightening, and exceeding the 120km/h threshold by a prison-worthy margin takes little more than the twitch of your big toe.

A short stint in the car around Zwartkops Raceway affirmed what we already knew, though. This is an M-car that is far happier covering vast, cross-country distances rapidly than attempting to hustle around the race track.