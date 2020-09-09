REVIEW | The 2020 Mazda MX-5 RF is a recipe spoiled

Three years ago we arranged a special gathering of each Mazda MX-5 generation. While owners had their favourites, there was one thing we all agreed upon. And that was how faithful the current ND series model at the time remained to the ethos and spirit of the original.

A refreshing thing, in an era where most automotive successors bear resemblance to their earliest progenitor in aesthetics and name alone. Through no fault of their own, however: there are always going to be unavoidable trade-offs as cars evolve, laden with more technology, better safety and extra stuff in general.

Not to say the 2017 roadster omitted any of these things. It ticked all the essential contemporary boxes and more, but the progression was executed in a way that never lost sight of what made the first car so great. Which was its lightweight, zesty character, rewarding rear-wheel drive dynamics and engaging nature overall. Jinba-Ittai and all that jazz.

Soon after the classic, fabric-covered version was launched, Mazda introduced the MX-5 RF, with an automatic transmission and a heavier metal ceiling. All well and good, trying to appeal to a different customer base. But then it went and culled the regular derivative from its line-up. No more brilliant six-speed manual. No more easy-to-operate rag-top, that goes from snug as a bug to hello springtime in one simple unlatching movement.