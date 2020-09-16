BUDGET HATCH SHOOTOUT | 2020 Suzuki S-Presso vs Hyundai Atos

New vehicle sales are on the rebound. But the forecasts for a return to pre-pandemic levels of market activity are cautiously optimistic.

One thing that analysts have asserted in unison, is the continuation of a buying-down trend. A believable prediction, as most consumers seek to regain a stable financial footing, in the wake of Covid-19.

If you are looking to enter the world of new car ownership, bound by a strict budget, then keep reading. This applies, too, if your motoring journey has come full circle and circumstances dictate a drastic scaling down of automotive expenditure.

Featured on these pages are two of the most affordable ways into personal mobility on four wheels. The newer and cheaper of the duo is the Suzuki S-Presso, launched earlier this year. Pricing kicks off at R139,900, while the grandest S-Edition model grade with an automated-manual transmission will set you back R166,900. On test here is the S-Edition manual, costing R152,900.