LONG-TERM UPDATE 6 | Finally, our Polo GTI crosses borders

My first workout on the treadmill in this second level of lockdown was like starting a car that had been parked too long.

After initial hesitance and plenty spluttering, the cobwebs in the airways evaporated and the blood pumped through valves and ventricles that were desperate for lubrication.

Luckily, our Polo got into rhythm far more effortlessly on its first long-distance exercise since we took delivery at the end of March. Sometimes we go a little overboard in how we personify cars, but you could really tell that this little GTI was aching for the fresh air and open road.

And good evidence of that was how dramatically the average fuel consumption dipped over the past 2,500km on a jaunt from Johannesburg to Port Elizabeth. It went all the way down to 6.4l/100km, a major improvement from the near 10l/100km seen during a routine that consisted almost entirely of urban commutes. With the odd, brief freeway stint thrown in.