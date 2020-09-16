REVIEW | Drive the 2020 BMW X5 M50i before buying an X5M

Not long ago BMW launched the full-fat M Competition versions of its X5 and X6 sport-utility vehicles. The astounding acceleration ability of either model had us awestruck.

The prospect of a 3.8-second claimed 0-100km/h sprint time is wild for any machine – never mind one that weighs as much as a town house development.

But what underwhelmed was the meekness of the acoustics, a consequence of stricter regulations in markets abroad. Legislated quietness, basically. After a session behind the wheel of the X5M, one likened it to a brawny wrestler with a tiny voice.

And then there was the obvious absurdity of something so hefty trying to evince the dynamism one expects from a product birthed by the Motorsport division. Then again, the M badge is no longer as exclusive and focused as it may have been before. The letter can be applied to virtually any BMW model in the stable, starting with a garden variety 118i.