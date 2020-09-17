REVIEW | The 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S is fast and fearsomely pricey

There is nothing understated about this Mercedes performance hatch. From its loud yellow paintwork to its red brake calipers and prominent boot spoiler, everything about this car suggests it has an imminent appointment with a waved chequered flag.

There is no subtlety in the R1.1m price tag either, making the Mercedes-AMG A45 S the country’s most expensive hatchback by quite some margin. And that’s without optional extras like a parking camera, wireless smartphone charging or the Edition 1 cosmetic package which alone adds R144,500 to the price.

One could criticise this cost of entry as being too steep even for a car wearing the prestigious three-pointed star, but the fact is this junior AMG model is able to gallop at a pace that until recently was reserved for the type of exotic cars with horses on their badges.

The Merc’s compact but highly-tuned 2.0l four-cylinder turbo engine summons a class-leading 310kW and 500Nm when the throttle’s pressed in anger, allowing this car to scorch the 0-100km/h sprint in a claimed 3.9 seconds. We put the claim to the test at the Gerotek test centre near Pretoria, where our Vbox recorded 4.1 seconds, very close to the factory-quoted figure.

The car can reel off these quick times all day long — if you can afford the fuel — thanks to an auto gearbox with a Race Start function that makes off-the-line sprints a simple task. It involves left-foot braking while letting the revs spool up to a predetermined level, release the brake, and off you go.

The all-wheel drive car scoots to its imagined chequered flag with a satisfyingly firm shove into your seat, and it’s a well-mannered sprinter without the smoking tyres or torque steer that afflicts some front-wheel drive hot hatches (we’re looking at you, Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy).

The Merc’s performance is instantly accessible throughout the rev range, aided by a slick-shifting transmission that keeps it in the power band without significant pauses.

A few laps of Gerotek’s handling track revealed the A45 S to be nimble but also surprisingly well-mannered for such a powerful car. The 4Matic drive keeps wheelspin at bay, but the rear-biased system also keeps in check the understeer that afflicted earlier all-wheel drive systems, giving the A45 has an enjoyably edgy and “chuckable” nature.