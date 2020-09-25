REVIEW | The 2020 Mazda 2 is a charm to drive

The Mazda 2 hatch competes in a niche that’s large and well presented. Segment choices include sales doyens like Ford’s Fiesta, Volkswagen’s Polo, Renault’s Clio, Toyota’s Yaris and Renault’s Clio in that mix.

With the recent facelift Mazda has stepped up to deliver a truly competitive package. The groundwork has all been done for the 2020 model and has manifested as a car boasting good looks thanks to the company tidying up its sleek “Kodo Soul of Motion” corporate suit with added chrome elements and LED headlights, and they’ve also redesigned the rear light cluster from playful to more mature.

Inside the cabin you’ll also find a neatly stacked and ergonomic dash with tactile buttons and switches. There’s also ample breathing space for passengers and its comfortable rear seats fold down flat to create more carrying space.

Most of the segment-expected features such as USB charging points, a multifunction steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone-led navigation and a head-up display were availed in the 1.5 Hazumi test unit.

What’s it like to drive? In town it works like a charm. There’s great visibility for weaving in and out of spaces and to park. The latter was helped by a camera that feeds rearwards images through a floating centre screen, but you don’t need it that much.

The distinguishing aspect of its drive experience begins with the pliancy of its steering, which is nicely sharp, and the responsiveness of its 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine.