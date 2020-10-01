REVIEW | 2020 Ford Ranger Thunder feeds the modifying fad

Children play a car game called “Punch Buggy” to while away long road trips, which involves calling out those words whenever someone spots a VW Beetle first and punches the other participant on the arm.

Nowadays one is tempted to play the game whenever an unmodified Ford Ranger is spotted on the road, given the relative rarity of such a sighting. The blue-oval one-tonner seems to lend itself to extravagant plumage and many Ranger owners have taken to tarting up their bakkies with all manner of aftermarket cosmetic tweaks.

To feed this fad, Ford has released the new limited-edition Ranger Thunder. Based on the Ranger Wiltrak double cab, the factory-fitted visual package includes a new honeycomb-style front grille with red accents for the side “nostrils”, red inserts on the sports hoops and three-dimensional "Thunder" nomenclature at the base of the front doors and on the rear tailgate.

The Ranger’s dark side is brought out with black side mirrors and black 18-inch alloy wheels. Ranger Thunder models are exclusively available in Sea Grey, Frozen White, Absolute Black and Moondust Silver.

Inside, the leather upholstery gets red contrast stitching and the front seats have “Thunder” decals embroidered in red.

The upgrades aren’t all cosmetic, and a practical enhancement in the Thunder package is a lockable roller shutter load bay top, and a cargo area management system with dividers for securely holding different-sized items. Accessing the load bay is made easier by an EZ lift tailgate that requires 70% less force to lift.