REVIEW | The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is a return to past glory

Ah, yes, the Cayman GT4. I’ve got some history with this car. You see, back in 2015 I drove the first iteration of this mid-engined Porsche around what is perhaps the most iconic racetrack in the world today — the Circuit de la Sarthe that plays host to the annual 24-Hours of Le Mans.

Obviously not the full 13.62km track (that would require closing public roads) but rather the smaller 4.1km Bugatti Circuit that’s long been a permanent fixture on the MotoGP calendar and incorporates some of the actual endurance race's best-known features, namely the pit straight, Dunlop Curve and Dunlop Chicane.

And despite getting to experience these motorsport institutions behind the wheel of a 991.1 GT3 RS, I do remember being more enamoured with the smaller and more affordable Cayman GT4 thanks to its friendlier demeanour. Sure, the magnesium-roofed 911 was faster and more dramatic thanks to its 8,800rpm redline but it demanded an extra level of respect and attention. This was a car that would not easily tolerate driver error.

The Cayman in comparison was an absolute delight to throw around the French asphalt with its power, braking and adhesion balanced out in near perfection proportion. All of which meant I could comfortably push its limits without fear or trepidation. Flat out in fourth through the gnarly Dunlop Curve? In the GT4 nothing felt more natural.

It goes without saying that I wanted one. Bad. Especially as the GT4 was speculated, back in 2015, to be the last naturally aspirated GT car Porsche was building with a manual gearbox. Not to mention the last Cayman fitted with a six-cylinder boxer engine.

Fortunately none of these rumours proved correct with the subsequent 991.2 GT3 offering a do-it-yourself transmission and the current generation Cayman making a welcome return to flat-six power and, ultimately, past glory with the rekindling of the GT4 badge.

Yep, at the end of 2019 Porsche announced to the world that its “junior” GT car was making a comeback and I’ve at long last — thanks to the inertia of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic — had a chance to sample it.