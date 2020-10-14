HOME-GROWN HERO | We drive a 1992 Opel Kadett Superboss

I see. So it must be pretty quick then, right?

Even in 2020 the “Superboss” feels surprisingly sprightly. About town and at low revs the race-tuned engine can feel a little lumpy - especially when it's cold. But once it's warmed up and you start making the most of that smooth, albeit long-throw, five-speed manual gearbox, you'll discover that the C20XE ferrets this 971kg hatch along at a rate of knots.

For some context I'd say it feels as brisk in a straight line as the old Renault Clio RS 197 did. Similarly it also thrives on high revs and you really need to tickle that 7,000rpm redline to extract maximum performance. While this act might seem foreign and somewhat counter intuitive in a world chock full of turbocharged hot-hatches, here it becomes an intrinsic part of the “Superboss” driving experience and, man, is it ever fun. It's loud too, with that bespoke exhaust system blasting out a hard-edged metallic snarl that has motorists and pedestrians rubbernecking in unison as I rocket past in a metallic burgundy blur.

Though no slouch in the robot-to-robot dash, this Opel feels most impressive across the high-speed sweepers that litter the Magaliesberg. Free from the syrupy constraints of city traffic and now able carry all of those revs through all of the gears, forward momentum is impressive and the 200km/h mark is easily attainable. Let's make no bones about it - this Kadett is a deceptively quick car that, with the right driver and driven in the correct manner, still has the potential to catch considerably more modern machinery unawares.

Braking performance is similarly top drawer for a car from the early '90s with ventilated disc brakes making a welcome appearance on all four corners. Shod with performance-orientated pads, this system has no issues with slowing the Kadett down from high speeds - even after numerous hard stops. Also unique to the “Superboss” are special front brake ducts that take the place of the fog lights standard on its more plush “Big Boss” sibling.