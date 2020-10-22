Reviews

REVIEW | 2020 Mercedes-AMG A35 is swift and sensible

At a more than R270,000 saving over the flagship A45 S, the A35 still offers compelling performance

22 October 2020 - 08:16 By Phuti Mpyane
The Mercedes-AMG A35 sedan offers luxury, practicality and performance aplenty. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The Mercedes-AMG A35 sedan offers luxury, practicality and performance aplenty. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

The Mercedes-AMG A35 sedan is the second of five new AMG cars in the Mercedes-Benz A-Class range that we’ve reviewed, the other being the A45 S hatch which is a 310kW flaming ball that costs R1.1m.

The A35, priced at R883,000, follows the same mechanical formula of a four-cylinder petrol turbo engine and 4Matic all-wheel drive but instead packs a lesser 220kW and 400Nm of torque from its 2.0l engine, and it’s paired to a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

In standard trim it looks typical Merc classy but you can spice up the looks with the optional Aero Pack of more menacing styling elements on the front bumper, blackened wheels and a prominent boot spoiler.

It’s especially easy to launch this car off the line. You need only step hard on the brake, press the throttle and when ready — release!  This sequence invokes banging up-changes on its dual-clutch automatic transmission.

It leaps out of the starting blocks to dispatch a respectable 0-100km/h time of 5.1 seconds (vs 4.1 seconds for the A45 S hatchback) and top speed of 250km/h; competitive enough urge to worry segment rivals that consist of the BMW M235i Gran Coupe and the Audi S3 sedan.

With that said, the A35 doesn’t quite pivot around bends with the same planted exuberance as its Limited-slip diff equipped A45S cousin. Its cornering feels more of a front end task but with little understeer waywardness.

A 370l boot that extends to 1,210l with the rear seats down makes the A35 a fairly practical companion to live with. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
A 370l boot that extends to 1,210l with the rear seats down makes the A35 a fairly practical companion to live with.  Picture: DENIS DROPPA

Body control is very good, with little lean or roll while the chassis feels it can handle a more punishing, ragged type of driving style because there's so much traction.

Remember the A35 skeleton is the old A45 with less power and a prettier face so you can really nail it in most situations and it now feels the kind of luxury and bashful junior AMG we wished for in the previous generation car.

The lower power also means it liberates you from thinking about big repayments and huge fuel and maintenance bills.

Comfort and convenience items can be had if you specify the amenities but you’ll have to fork out more for certain items that I felt should have been standard fare at its price point, starting with the optional adaptive suspension with a comfort mode fitted to the test car.

Interior doesn’t feel cramped and it’s designed with the same dazzling digitalisation as larger, more expensive Mercs. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Interior doesn’t feel cramped and it’s designed with the same dazzling digitalisation as larger, more expensive Mercs.     Picture: DENIS DROPPA

The suspension refinement to be had here offers a good balance between Mercedes cushiness and noticeable but nonintrusive AMG tautness. It represents the ethos of both subdivisions very well even on the inside, where the styling and eye-catching turbine air vents that light up with the spectre of its colourful digital interface and the mood lighting mixes well with good ergonomics and a sporty AMG steering wheel.

A panoramic sunroof, keyless access, the earlier mentioned adaptive chassis and park distance control with a rear-view camera are some of paid-for extras found in my test car that add to the elegance.   

Despite the lack of some key standard items it scores big in that it comes with an inconspicuous raucousness and everyday usability. Keep it civil on the roads and it’ll pamper you with a cool highway driving demeanour while returning 8.5l/100km.

It also has 370l of boot that extends to 1,210l with the seats down; a relatively approachable price and it isn't that much slower than its 45S cousin. It’s a genuinely likeable car. 

Tech Specs

Engine

Type: Four-cylinder petrol

Capacity: 2.0l

Power: 220kW

Torque: 400Nm

Transmission

Type: Seven-speed auto

Drivetrain

Type: 4MATIC all-wheel drive

Performance

Top speed: 250km/h

0-100km/h: 4.7 sec (as claimed) 5.14 sec (as tested)

Fuel Consumption: 7.4l/100km (as claimed), 8.5l/100km (as tested)

Emissions: 169g/km

Standard features

Stability and traction control, EBD, brake assist, seven airbags, auto on/off xenon lights, high beam assist, daytime driving running lights cruise control, folding exterior mirrors, keyless start, auxiliary input, USB, Bluetooth, rain sensor wipers, air conditioning, climate control and suede-cloth  and artificial leather upholstery

Ownership

Warranty: Two years/unlimited km

Maintenance plan distance: Five years/100,000km

Price: R883,000

Lease*: R18,855 a month

* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit

Mercedes-AMG A35 sedan

WE LIKE: Refinement, performance

WE DISLIKE: Too few standard features

VERDICT: A fine little executive rocket

Motor News star rating

Design * * * * *

Performance * * * *

Economy * * * *

Safety * * * * *

Value For Money * * * *

Overall * * * *

Competition

BMW M235i Gran Coupe, 225kW/450Nm — R795,864

Audi S3 sedan Quattro, 228kW/400Nm — R782,189

REVIEW | The 2020 Nissan Patrol is unapologetically old school

The new Nissan Patrol straight up ignored the memo. For 2020, the revised model is giving consumers exactly the same deal delivered by its predecessor
Motoring
6 days ago

REVIEW | The 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR is racy and rare

Perhaps too much power for a front-wheel drive, but this final GTI makes a statement
Motoring
1 week ago

REVIEW | The 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S is fast and fearsomely pricey

Merc’s new charger is SA’s hot-hatch king, and also the first to exceed the R1m mark
Motoring
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Chinese bakkie won’t be called the 'Poer' in SA news
  2. How to save R100k on a 2020 Ford Ranger Wildtrak Features
  3. Toyota rated world's most valuable car company news
  4. These are the 10 best-selling used SUV models under R200k Features
  5. FIRST DRIVE | Putting the new Toyota Hilux through its off-road paces First Drives

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X