REVIEW | The 2020 Renault Koleos is very middle-of-the-road

A special note about the front cup-holders, with their tiered design that ensures you can fit two (medium) McDonald’s cups abreast with neither tilting. They’ve really gone a bit further to ensure that space and usability was prioritised.

It’s got one of the longest wheelbases in the class (4,670mm), same goes for the opened-door apertures (70 degrees at the front, 77 degrees at the rear) and rear knee-room is claimed to be segment-leading at 289mm. You also get an 11l cubby and a further 7l storage bin in the centre console. Boot size is fair (464l) and that extends to 1,795l with the seats folded down.

But flimsy switchgear, including loose-fitting buttons does a major disservice to the cabin. There’s not much good to be said about those faux wooden inlays either. And the infotainment system has to be one of the worst of its kind: aside from the grainy clarity, the screen itself is as responsive as an early Kindle reader.

We’ll let you decide if these gripes are eclipsed by the power-train, which is best described as flaccid. It packs a normally-aspirated, 2.5-litre, four-cylinder mill (126kW and 233Nm) which is married to a continuous-variable transmission (CVT). Buyers can pick from 4x2 or 4x4 derivatives.

It’s a combination that was never going to rouse the senses, we know that. But aside from the uninspiring drone, it just lacks the oomph to adequately motivate what isn’t an especially light motor vehicle. Consider how dour it would be with a full load of occupants and luggage. There’s no way you’ll match or beat the claimed 8.8l/100km consumption figure.

Good looks and space are at the top of this Renault’s list of qualities. One isn’t sure that those are strong enough factors to be overlooking some of the truly more compelling alternatives mentioned earlier.

Pricing for the Renault Koleos Expression 2.5 CVT kicks off at R464,900. A five-year/150,000km mechanical warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan are standard.