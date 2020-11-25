REVIEW | 2020 Renegade remains least expensive way into new Jeep fold

Five years is a long time in modern automotive terms, where evolution is happening at a pace never seen before.

In 2014 Jeep made its foray into the compact sport-utility vehicle space with the Renegade. At the South African media introduction in 2015, our activities were limited to the wilderness of the city.

We navigated through the fascinating concrete bustle of inner Johannesburg, where the industrious hustle happens against a backdrop of urban decay and simultaneous attempts to rejuvenate and gentrify.

And though the brand described their offering as the most off-road focused of the lot in the category, nobody seemed too perturbed about picking apart this claim. The baby Jeep was probably not going to be your first choice if tackling the great outdoors was high on your list.

But then, nor would any of its rivals: everyone has made peace with the idea that junior sport-utility vehicles do not have to possess true terrain-mashing ability. A rugged appearance and decent ground clearance will hold it in good stead for the day-to-day activities of most buyers.