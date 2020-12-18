Audi Q3 Sportback Road Trip | Update 1: Fuel economy

This week I finally escaped the clutches of Johannesburg. Cabin Fever was starting to set in, so it was a joyous relief to wake up early on Saturday morning and point my “Myth Black Metallic” Audi Q3 Sportback 40 TFSI Quattro in the direction of the Western Cape.

Now in case you don't know the Q3 Sportback is basically a regular Q3 SUV sexed-up with a sleeker, coupé-inspired silhouette. You might lose some rear headroom in the process (that aggressively raked hatch also impedes on boot space) but it does result in a machine that I think is a whole lot better to look at. Especially in the shade of black applied to my test car — a colour that lends an extra air of menace. Complemented by the optional 'Black Styling Package' it's vaguely reminiscent of a stealth military aircraft, which is why I gave my Q3 Sportback the nickname “Blackbird” after the legendary Lockheed SR-71 spy plane.