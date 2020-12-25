Audi Q3 Sportback Road Trip | Update 2: Handling

The best thing about a trip down to the Western Cape is that you are never that far away from a selection of excellent driving road across which you can truly get a feel for a car's dynamic abilities.

Now while there are many routes to exploit in this regard, Franschhoek Pass is by far my favourite. Partly because I know it really well (important when you're giving it a bit of stick) but mostly because it serves up everything you need for an engaging drive. Tight hairpins. Long, constant-radius sweepers. High-speed squiggles. They're all present and they're all surrounded by some of the most enthralling views this side of the south of France. So it was only fitting that the Audi and I paid it a little visit.

As most of “Blackbird's” use had so far been limited to languid highway cruises and the odd inner-city jaunt I was interested to see how it coped with this demanding pass of the gods. So after exiting the tourist-filled town of Franschhoek I switched its Audi Drive Select system into Dynamic mode and started my ascent. As mentioned in my first post the Q3 Sportback 40 TFSI Quattro employs the firm's ubiquitous 2.0-litre (EA888) turbocharged four-cylinder motor that's been used in everything from the Volkswagen Polo GTI and Audi TTS right through to the Porsche Macan. Consequently, power outputs vary wildly but here it delivers a relatively mild 132kW and 320Nm worth or torque.