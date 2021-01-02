Audi Q3 Sportback Road Trip | Update 3: A night at the drive-in

I'm nearly 40 and I have never been to a drive-in movie theatre. Wait, no, I lie ... I went to the Veldskoen a few nights before it closed for good back in 2012 but left soon after arrival because there was just no way I was sitting through 107 minutes of the excruciating SA comedy Mr. Bones. Talk about a dire send-off. With all local drive-ins following a similar fate (extinction), it seemed I had missed out on experiencing this novel form of cinema.

However, thanks to Covid-19 and the advent of social distancing the drive-in theatre is making something of a comeback as it allows people to safely enjoy a movie and a night out without the risk of infection. Together alone. Indeed, pack your snacks, stay inside your vehicle of choice and you are pretty much as safe as you would be lying on your sofa.

I had to go. And I did. Back in Cape Town the Audi Q3 Sportback and I decided to pop our drive-in cherries with a Sunday night visit to the GoDriveIn & Roadhouse. Situated inside an empty lot on Victoria Road in Salt River, this innovative establishment screens a variety of films from Friday to Sunday with tickets available for purchase via its website. Cost? You're looking at R150 per car with a maximum of five occupants per vehicle. Good deal. The gates open at 6pm with the movie starting at roughly around 8pm depending on the season. The summer sun sets extremely late in Cape Town so my screening of Quinton Tarantino's 1994 neo-noir crime drama, Pulp Fiction, only began rolling around 8.25pm.

So what was it like?