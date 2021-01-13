REVIEW | 2021 Toyota GR Supra Horizon Blue Edition scores more power, sharper handling

Certain enthusiasts were ready to fall on their keyboards when they learnt that the revival of the Toyota Supra would involve the foundation of the BMW Z4 (G29). It produced the kind of disdain that bordered on bigotry.

Luckily naysayers were proven wrong when the final product arrived. Because while the visual cues to the Bavarian donor were plentiful, especially inside, driving the model revealed that the Japanese engineers had reworked the ingredients sufficiently. They were good ingredients to begin with.

The 2019 A90 Supra – with the structural benefit of its fixed ceiling – brought a genuinely sporting character. It was one that rewarded the more passionate driver more than its open-air, Bavarian relation.

When we reported on the model in July that year, the positives abounded. We declared how good it was that the South African market could now establish meaningful Supra associations of its own: beyond the realm of gaming and cinema. We were not the only ones who praised the dynamic and aesthetic prowess of what was billed as the centrepiece of the Gazoo Racing (GR) road car range.