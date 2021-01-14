REVIEW | Why the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is hugely underrated

You may remember the 90s film How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Played by Angela Basset, the protagonist is a lady past her prime – appeal and sass having dwindled as the years went by. This rings true with the Mitsubishi Pajero too. There was a time when the name held an aspirational value, but the strength of the title has waned somewhat.

We are talking about the original Pajero, available in short-wheelbase and full-sized guises. The stalwart remains on sale, according to the Mitsubishi website, with pricing from R759,995 to R849,995. But is it still at the top of mind among similar off-roaders? Not really. And will it ever be completely revitalised in a vein similar to that of legends like the Land Rover Defender? We hope.

The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, though, is another story. It competes with the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest and Isuzu MU-X and is underrated but oh-so-capable. It definitely goes some way towards restoring sparkle to that Pajero moniker.

In September 2020 it was treated to an update. The new design is bold, with edgy chrome-work, new slim LED-headlights and boomerang-shaped bumper accents. Though they have (slightly) changed those rear vertical taillights, they still remain my least favourite design contribution.

Though well-assembled, there is room for improvement in the cabin. The new eight-inch infotainment-screen, for example, has a poor graphic quality. But it does feature Apple Car Play and Android Auto.