Audi Q3 Sportback Road Trip | Update 5: Which extras are worth it?

The festive season holidays shot by suspiciously quickly and as such I find myself back in the Johannesburg 'office'. This also means that "Blackbird" - the Audi Q3 Sportback 40 TFSI Quattro I've been driving over the last few weeks - has sadly returned to the media test fleet (my road trip story will appear in the Sunday Times Lifestyle section shortly).

Mine for just over a month, this sharp-looking SUV proved a most capable travelling companion that was game for almost anything I threw its way. Whether lengthy highway trawls, spirited mountain pass blasts or simply shuttling a boot full of cargo (boxes and boxes of bottles for my mom's little kombucha business) from Stellenbosch through to Montagu, "Blackbird" left a lasting impression as a capable and stylish all-rounder.

Now while this car's exterior might steal the show it would be a shame to not give the interior a mention. As is the case with all current Audi products I've tested lately the cabin of the Q3 Sportback 40 TFSI Quattro is beautifully pieced together with lots of quality plastics, soft-touch surfaces and intricately detailed inlays. My particular test unit also came loaded with an impressive cache of extras such as customisable mood lighting, enhanced infotainment, a premium sound system and frame-hugging sport front seats.

Thing is though, a lot of these options slap a sizeable chunk of extra change atop this Audi's already not-so-insignificant asking price of R737,000. Indeed, a quick glance at the specification sheet revealed that "Blackbird" in total wore R175,150 worth of additional equipment. That's a lot of extra dough. Fortunately you don't need to tick all those boxes of temptation. Here's list of the things I would keep and others I could live without.