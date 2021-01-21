REVIEW | Mercedes-AMG covers the compact bases with CLA 45 and A 35

Back in 2013 a fellow motoring journalist friend and I thought it would be fun to visit Phakisa Raceway in the Free State. The vehicles we were testing that November week warranted such an expedition.

In my possession was the Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG, fresh after launch and surrounded by hype. This was just before the brand began to sell its high-performance wares under the auspices of the dedicated Mercedes-AMG banner.

My cohort was wielding something a bit less boy racer, but similarly dazzling: a red Audi RS5 in cabriolet format. Our mission was simple. We would cruise along the N1 sedately to our destination. And then let loose on circuit in order to report back meaningful insights on the performance competencies of either. The downpour that day was not a deterrent — both models were equipped with all-wheel drive after all.

There was no doubting the punch-above-its-weight prowess of the compact Benz. The kick from its turbocharged four-cylinder embarrassed the more expensive, more powerful eight-cylinder car in a straight line. They were not direct competitors, of course, but the contrast was still amusing.