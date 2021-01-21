REVIEW | The Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD6 4x4 Legend RS is a road trip champion

Legendary songwriter Jim Steinman penned words along the lines of, “If life is just a highway, then the soul is just a car. And objects in the rear-view mirror may appear closer than they are.”

Five friends, five decades in the making for each of us, a fervent need for a flight to freedom, a place to breathe.

At my age, a palpable flush is not abnormal. But our times are. There are three hormonal flushers right behind me, filling my rear-view mirror, and another in my left blind spot. We are all hot.

A manicured finger presses a button and cool air instantly flows to relieve the discomfort. Another simple press of a button and a mighty growl fills the underground parking area at Cape Town International Airport.

The flight from Johannesburg has been surreal. People are bothered, masked, distantly aware of the draining viral noose that monitors our movements. A brief lockdown reprieve provides an opportunity for five 50-something friends to travel to the coast, after nearly a year in waiting.

On arrival in Cape Town, my heart skips a beat, it has been years since I’ve driven a media test vehicle. I eye our muscular Toyota Hilux Legend, and think I’m salivating, but that could be another drop of menopausal perspiration on my upper lip.

Like some of my friends, I immediately notice the Hilux Legend has undergone a neat facelift. Sculptured headlamps are outlined with dark plated inserts that seamlessly flow into an appealing black-outlined bulge of a grille, while smoky 18-inch alloys cement a mature, smouldering look.

Yet, it’s the rear end that gets the girls really cooing. Our Legend RS has a standard accessory package that offers a motorised Roller Shutter with a ribbed and rubberised bed liner that protects the load box, and our baggage crammed with cosmetic nip and tuck creams and other age deterrents.

At the press of a button the shutter rolls back and the assisted tailgate with central-locking function offers seamless entry to the rear where our burgeoning bags are comfortably and safely swallowed.

Cargo loaded, I electrically adjust the elevated leather perforated driver’s seat to begin our road trip to freedom.

First, we agree to set the navigation system on the large new-design infotainment screen, because women have no problem asking for directions. The Legend obliges like a knight in shining armour.