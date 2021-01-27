LONG-TERM UPDATE 10 | We treat our Polo GTI to its first service

The last Volkswagen we had in our long-term test programme was a 2019 Golf 7.5 1.4 TSI Comfortline. By the time it left our possession after a 12-month stint, its odometer was sitting on 30,000km! A substantial tally, owed to various cross-country jaunts in the hands of colleagues involved with the motoring machine at this fine company.

By comparison, the Polo GTI in our custodianship has seen less than half of that mileage since it joined the fleet in April this year. The reasons are obvious: lockdown measures meant free movement was limited. But windows of opportunities were seized — it made a trek to Port Elizabeth on two occasions. And Cape Town too.

As this update is being typed, the Reef Blue Metallic hatchback is probably sitting with its wheels dangling off the ground, on a lift at our dealership of choice. At 13,500km, we booked it in for its first ever annual service, covered under plan. Volkswagen says 15,000km, but there is a 1,500km allowance on either side. On the agenda is a simple change of engine oil, a new oil filter and a thorough inspection, all covered under the service plan.

The other point we brought to the attention of the technician was the brakes’ tendency to groan, which only happens when reversing at low speed. Apparently this is not an isolated occurrence and a software update is being rolled out to potentially alleviate the issue.

There was also the low coolant warning that flashed on the way back from that earlier mentioned trip to Cape Town, even though the level of fluid in the expansion tank was still fine.