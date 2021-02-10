REVIEW | The 2021 Audi A4 seems to be running on borrowed time

The good old Audi A4 is no longer the sales mainstay it was for the German automaker. The more attainable A1 and A3 have long supplanted it in volume, locally anyway. Further pushing it to the periphery is the Q-range of vehicles which nowadays pretty much covers all the size bases, from compact to big.

Is there a future for the A4 in the line-up? Will the world go on in the absence of the classic, medium-sized three-box sedan? Can the model be sufficiently reinvented, perhaps under the auspices of the fully-electric E-Tron sub-brand?

These were the questions that filled my brain over five days about the latest Audi A4, which is still the B9-generation you know and like from 2016, but with updated styling and more in the way of connectivity. This new model was launched in October last year.

Since the initial introduction of the B9 nearly six years ago, much has changed in the segment. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class (W205) also received an upgrade in 2018, and a completely new generation of the BMW 3-Series (G20) joined us in 2019. The slow-selling Jaguar XE was quietly updated last year. The equally slow-selling Alfa Romeo Giulia is destined for enhancements in 2021, and a new Lexus is model is imminent.