REVIEW | Is the 2021 Audi Q3 Sportback worth the premium?

The evolution of the Audi Sportback moniker is an interesting one. It used to denote the more practical, five-door configurations of products such as the A3 and later, the A1. You may remember there was a time when both those nameplates were served in three-door format by default.

Nowadays, that is not the case, with the more practical configuration being standard issue.

So the Sportback title has been reinvented, now adorning Audi products with a coupé-esque roofline. Case in point, the Q3 Sportback: just like a regular Q3, but with less headroom for your rear passengers.