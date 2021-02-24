REVIEW | Why you’ll pay to play with the 2021 Mini Cooper Countryman S

So its competence on road is nothing to poke holes in, with a sturdy character and a suspension that manages to be surprisingly forgiving, despite the fitment of chunky alloys and relatively low-profile rubber. That said, encounters with more than a few potholes had me worrying as to the longevity of said rubber.

The interior is expectedly premium. Though it has a more grown-up persona versus the standard Cooper Hatch, they still tried to emphasise the fun aspect, with cues like the jukebox-inspired lighting of the huge circular centre fascia. The usual bongs, beeps, blips and other alert chimes still bring amusement.

In 2020 the Countryman was treated to a mild refresh, or a life-cycle improvement as its parent company BMW calls it. Stylistic improvements extended to the frontal area, where a mouthier new grille was adopted, while LED headlamps and fog-lamps were made standard. New light alloy wheel options are available and the range of interior trims has grown too.

The Countryman is the largest model the brand sells, geared towards the buyer who wants the endearing quirkiness of a Mini but without the space limitations. Of course, much has been written over the years about how this renders the Mini title a big fat misnomer. But nobody really cares about that, do they? Nor should they, since the Countryman is a good steed, all things considered.

But you would really have to be committed to the lifestyle and brand ethos to cough up the kind of outlay it requires. Because if you are looking for premium, family-worthy transportation, there are some serious players to be found in the R580,000 to R890,000 space.