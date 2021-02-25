LONG-TERM UPDATE 11 | Reflecting on 11 months with a Polo GTI

If you have been following our monthly updates on the Volkswagen Polo 6 GTI over the last 11 months and 14,000km, you have a pretty clear picture of what to expect from the ownership experience.

Our relationship has seen exploration of all aspects of its personality. Performance is a cornerstone of course – nobody buys a GTI to spend their time hypermiling.

One of our first tasks for the car was an acceleration test at Gerotek test facility, where we sought to prove the veracity of its sprinting credentials. It did well, besting the claimed 0-100km/h figure by a small margin. Then there were more practical elements. Yes, we did say that nobody buys a GTI to freewheel down the far-left lane, but economy is an important consideration. On the open road the Polo showed its frugal side on a trip to Port Elizabeth from Johannesburg, where it recorded consumption figures in the sixes, without trying.

The variables were changed with the addition of a Thule roof box, on a separate journey from Johannesburg to Cape Town, with five passengers (including driver) and both the roof box and boot fully packed.