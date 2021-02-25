REVIEW | The 2021 BMW 420d is dynamic and eco-minded

Let me begin with nailing my colours to the mast: I loved the grille on the new BMW 4 Series from the moment I clapped eyes on it at the 2019 Frankfurt Auto show, long before our telephonic conversation with BMW design director Domagoj Dukec in a bid to ask him about the merits of being anti-establishment.

Away from the head-turning schnozz, the 4 Series certainly delivers on its promise to be sexier than its 3 Series cousin. Those slinky looks are created by a roof that is visibly domed in front to accommodate even the leggiest of passengers while it dips vigorously towards the rear.

Being 25cm wider than the sedan gives it a broader, more athletic attitude so important to the coupe zeitgeist.

Wearing M Sport apparel of black sapphire metallic paint and 19-inch double spoke and bicolour alloys, a R16,500 option, the model tested here is the 420d M Sport.

The 4 Series will appeal to fans of expressive cars while the 2.0l diesel motor that packs 140kW and 400Nm and is hooked up to an eight-speed transmission will attract economy minded drivers in particular, who will benefit from a claimed 4.5l/100km fuel consumption average.

It’s a brilliant turbo diesel that has it all: it's smooth and quiet, with enough power and parsimony at the pumps. The reported end of diesel engines is perplexing.

Performance is pretty decent and it will sprint to 100km/h in 7.2 seconds and hit 240km/h while it hugs bends with typical BMW skill.