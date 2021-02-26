REVIEW | The 2021 Hyundai Grand i10 is a let-down in one crucial area

Hyundai makes for a compelling case study if dramatic brand transformations are being discussed.

It went from being considered as a purveyor of affordable but not-so-attractive economy cars, to producing offerings that are right up there with the best of them.

This includes high-end luxury products from its Genesis division, which is to them what Lexus is to Toyota or Infiniti is to Nissan. Unfortunately, the marque is not distributed in SA. And then there is the up-and-coming N-division, the first taste of which we had with the i30 N, launched at the beginning of 2020. It seemed to garner unanimous praise from the motoring media. And though the contender was not deemed as quite ready to topple the old guard just yet, it was declared a thoroughly impressive first attempt.

As we all know, the N-division benefits from the expertise of the man who used to head up the M-department at BMW. Expect many exciting specimens from that side of Hyundai in the near future.