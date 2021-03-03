REVIEW | VW's 2021 Amarok V6 has bark and bite in equal measure

The Volkswagen Amarok first came to market in September 2010. Over a decade ago, in other words. And on a personal note, around the same time my journalistic career began to bud.

A great deal has changed in the media and automotive landscapes since.

But if you ask most motoring scribes who makes the most polished double-cab pickup in the land, they are likely to reference the warrior from Wolfsburg.

That kind of feedback is not based on mere anecdote, either. At the beginning of 2020, sister title Business Day Motor News staged a huge comparative test in partnership with Leisure Wheels.

The Amarok V6 in contention bested nine of its peers, driving away with the top prize after a rigorous series of tests that included handling and off-road ability. It is but one accolade in a decorated trophy cabinet, with plaudits earned in SA and abroad.