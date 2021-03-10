REVIEW | Tackling a 2,000km road trip in the new 2021 Audi Q7 45 TDI

The Volkswagen Group is a fascinating animal.

It is a marvel that, despite the cross-pollination between the array of brands under one roof, each manages a sustainable identity. Yes, even if eagle-eyed observers can spot the kinship with the offerings from different marques.

Take the Volkswagen Touareg, for example. A competent, subtle sport-utility vehicle whose talents would keep the average family happy for many years and miles.

In related Audi Q7 guise, the proposition becomes decidedly more polished, with a greater emphasis on refinement, boasting an edgier design too.

On the very same architecture, Porsche builds the popular Cayenne. It has a notable dollop of athleticism in its bones, vs the other two, in addition to the cachet and cut-above quality associated with the golden crest emblem.

But there are more steps on the ladder to this shared foundation, dubbed MLB Evo in the technical literature. Enter the Bentley Bentayga, pandering to an upmarket demographic seeking all the cushy trappings of uncompromising, luxury motoring.

And we cannot forget the one with the raging bull logo on its nose. Yes, the angular, flamboyant Lamborghini Urus is part of the bloodline too.