USED REVIEW | A 2019 Mercedes Vito still gets the job done

Mercedes-Benz is a little more diverse than its two direct German competitors. In addition to covering the luxury and performance beats, its tentacles stretch to the commercial sectors of the market too.

This morning alone, you probably saw more than one large truck with the three-pointed star trundling down the freeway, hauling a huge trailer.

A dedicated Mercedes-Benz Vans division specialises in, well, the area of vans. That means the Sprinter, a popular nameplate in the transportation industry, plus the Vito. This is the less glamorous, overall-wearing sibling of the V-Class.

The current W447 designation Vito was launched on local shores in 2015. It can be had in three formats. First, as a dedicated panel van. Or, in Mixto set-up, which offers one row of rear seats, leaving the end quarter open for storage. The Tourer Pro and Select variants are made for the task of moving people.

Pre-owned prospects seem to represent excellent value, making the model an appealing consideration for business owners and private customers alike. We spent the last week with a 2019 116 CDI Tourer Pro example, with slightly more than 20,000km on the odometer.