LONG-TERM UPDATE 12 | Recapping a year with the VW Polo GTI

You might say the arrival of our long-term Volkswagen Polo GTI in 2020 was eclipsed by more pressing matters.

It arrived on March 24, hours before our collective worlds would change forever, as SA prepared to enter its first round of lockdown.

This week, the car is scheduled to be collected by its rightful custodians, a full 12 months and 14,500km later.

And the reasons for such a low accumulation of mileage are obvious, of course. The last Volkswagen we had in our long-term programme, a Golf 1.4 TSI Comfortline, saw 30,000km in just a year with us.

Constraints aside, we did our best to simulate accelerated usage in the Polo, so as to offer you a good picture of what the ownership experience entails. Here is a recap of what we got up to each month.

Month 1: Getting acquainted

With options, the total price of our GTI came to about R447,050. Base price was R398,400. Extras included: Brescia 18-inch alloys (R6,000) wrapped in Bridgestone Turanza T001 rubber (215/40R18), leather upholstery (R9,950); sunroof (R11,900); park distance control (R3,350); dual-zone climate control (R3,950); LED headlamps (R13,200); and the smokers’ package with lighter and ashtray (R300). Said package never saw use.

The first mission behind the wheel of the GTI was to a ministerial briefing in Tshwane on March 27. On April 2 we went to witness transport minister Fikile Mbalula spraying disinfectant over minibuses at the Bree Taxi Rank in Johannesburg after his regulatory indecisions. He became Sunday Times’ Mampara of the Week.