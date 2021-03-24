LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | We say goodbye to our Toyota Corolla Quest

Over the last 15 years, I’ve spent a fair amount of time in the old faithful, run-of-the-mill Toyota Corolla variants. Many of them being battered and bruised pool vehicles for newspapers, where no mechanical sympathy is employed by the different drivers they fall prey to. Yet they keep going. Even with over 500,000km on, an old Corolla 1.3 carburettor model from the early ‘90s will start up on a cold winter’s morning and it will get you where you need to be.

My stint in the Corolla Quest 1.8 Exclusive Auto proved to carry on with that tradition of hassle-free dependability. As an appliance of movement, the Corolla’s lineage has cemented itself as the go-to model for people who care most about getting from A to B without fuss. It’s not the most exciting car, and it isn’t going to win any performance or styling awards. But it’s not likely to leave you stranded.

The Exclusive model features a more premium interior that will definitely appeal to buyers. Everything feels well put together and the leather seats are comfortable for longer journeys. The touchscreen infotainment system is a step up from the general old-school radio, but I found the lack of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to be a letdown.