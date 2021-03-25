Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Ford Ranger FX4

25 March 2021 - 13:14 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the luxurious new Ford Ranger FX4.

