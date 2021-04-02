REVIEW | New 2021 Peugeot 2008 is a breath of fresh French air

In 2019 Peugeot Citroën SA (PCSA) embarked on a brand-rebuilding exercise by appointing a new management team, shaking up its dealer network and focusing on improving after-sales performance.

In 2020 five new dealerships were added to raise the tally to 35. The company also implemented an intensive training programme to improve technical support, greatly increased spare parts availability at its new Midrand headquarters, and introduced a longer warranty.

The slow-selling French marque still has its work cut out to change entrenched perceptions of poor aftermarket support — some real and some imagined — but since the shake-up local Peugeot sales have seen an encouraging increase, albeit off a low base.

In terms of its product offering the brand’s star is shining brightly, led by cars such as the striking new 2008 which could help draw more feet into Peugeot showrooms.

The compact SUV is big on style and charm, underlaid by solid build quality and driver appeal.

Peugeot’s press release for the 2008 says “down with monotony” and the catchphrase doesn’t hold false promise as the car lights up the stage with bold exterior and interior styling, and a distinct X factor.

The range-topping 2008 1.2 GT is a fashion extrovert with its distinctive LED daytime running lights shaped like three claws and a fang — a nod to the lion badge that perches on Peugeot grilles.

Cheaper versions of the 2008 get less predatory-looking headlights, but the tail lights in all models follow the triple lamp theme. It’s a distinctive design that really “pops” as the marketing people like to say.