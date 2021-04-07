REVIEW | The new 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB is one hip square

Once upon a time the multipurpose vehicle (MPV) was a popular body format. You might remember early pioneers from the new millennium like the Volkswagen Sharan, Renault Mégane Scenic, Opel Zafira and Citroën Xsara Picasso.

And since we are discussing nameplates that no longer exist on the market, do you recall contenders like the Mazda 5, Toyota Corolla Verso and Seat Altea? The tall and van-like template of the breed afforded generous headroom for occupants – and rear versatility for the various items a growing family inevitably needs to accommodate.

Even the premium German players jumped on the bandwagon. Mercedes-Benz launched the B-Class in 2006, a model now in its third generation. BMW introduced the 2-Series Active Tourer to SA in 2015, but its presence was short-lived.

Nowadays the realm of the MPV seems to be buzzing most in the more affordable end of the market. Think Suzuki Ertiga, Honda BR-V, Renault Triber and Toyota Avanza. But for shoppers in the upper-tier German sphere, Mercedes-Benz appears to have cast a new spin on the category altogether, with the new GLB-Class.

At its core, this is a spacious MPV, albeit with a sport-utility vehicle twist reminiscent of the larger vehicles to boast the GL-prefix. You would not be remiss likening it to a baby GLS-Class. Styling-wise, it apes its larger brethren quite convincingly.