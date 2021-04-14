THEN AND NOW | Uniting two generations of Mercedes coupés

Mercedes-Benz is well versed in the art of building coupés.

Graceful silhouettes, exquisite proportions and outright, knuckle-biting desirability: those descriptors could apply to almost any two-door from the marque, dating back to the SSK of 1928. Even though it lacked doors, per se.

OK, look, there are some exceptions. Like, what were they thinking when they made the CLC-Class? And the SLK-Class is probably a bit too dinky to be considered truly graceful …

But today, the subject of our story pertains to the best-selling nameplate in the history of the marque.