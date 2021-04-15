REVIEW | 2021 Ford Ranger XL Sport balances work and play

The Ford Ranger XL Sport could represent something more than just another flavour for this popular double-cab bakkie. It’s one of three derivatives the company has launched recently, the others being the more luxurious Thunder and FX4 models.

When I drove it at the recent media launch for a couple of days mostly in off-road settings I reported that it’s aimed at the customer who will use it as family wheels, for work, and who also likes the occasional detour out into the bush but, importantly, all this on a budget.

Now that I drove it again for a week-long test period the next application to test was its viability as an everyday car, perhaps from an entrepreneur’s perspective?

There’s no doubting what its capacious interior offers. Plenty of leg and headroom as a start, while the inherent easy operation of its steering and comfortable cloth seats makes it an easy drive. The 2.2l diesel motor’s 118kW and 385Nm makes it the least powerful double cab in the Ford harem but it’s able to tow 3,500kg.

You can choose between a six-speed manual and a six-speed auto while the wily entrepreneur should view the average power with an eye to saving fuel, even though it retuned 9.9l/100km instead of the 8.2l/100km claimed by Ford.

From a features standpoint, and in view of its entry-point XL grade, the test vehicle was fitted with a good balance of important basics. These are Bluetooth connectivity, a multifunction steering wheel and an optional touch-operated 20.3cm display screen in place of the standard 10.1cm LCD display unit for better running of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, especially for navigational purposes. The messaging text-to-speech function is a great help too, as is a Wi-Fi hotspot and a pair of USB slots for charging.

You can optionally fit the new FordPass system that remotely links upper-spec Rangers through a smartphone app to remotely lock, unlock and start the vehicle.