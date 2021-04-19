REVIEW | Fiery 2021 BMW M2 CS is a not-so-guilty pleasure

Picture, if you will, a group of friends around a braai in a few decades’ time when car talk will be about the battery life and range of autonomous electric vehicles.

Some of the older beer-clutchers in our imagined group (if fermented grain is still a pleasure to be enjoyed in this faraway scenario) might throw into the conversation nuggets from the golden age of fuel-guzzling “character” cars.

To eye-rolls from the younger contingent who would have never experienced internal combustion engines, these slightly soused, grizzled old petrolheads may go misty-eyed when recounting tales of CO2-spewing sports machines that were at times impractical, uncomfortable, loud and politically incorrect. But while they were busy killing the planet, man, did they make you feel alive.

One of the vehicles in awkward grandad’s recollections might very well be the BMW M2 CS. Not because it is anything like a Ferrari or a Lamborghini or a Koenigsegg in the pantheon of fire-spitting supercars, but because it is a car transformed from humble origins into what may well become a sports classic.