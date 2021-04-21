REVIEW | Why the 2021 VW Polo Vivo Mswenko misses the mark

Social media can be quite a leveller. Yes, even if you are the purveyor of the best-selling passenger car in the country.

When Volkswagen was punting its Polo Vivo Mswenko on platforms not long ago, some of the comments left me stifling a chuckle.

Many opinions, expressed in the zero chill kind of way we South Africans are often known for, related to the lack of a sunroof and daytime-running LEDs among other features a discerning young set might prioritise.

“How can you swag without a sunroof?” was one of the pressing questions posed.