REVIEW | Opel returns to form with the 2021 Corsa Elegance 1.2T

Interesting. Any good to drive?

It is, actually. While the Corsa of old was lukewarm at best this new model definitely ups the ante so far as driving dynamics go. Riding on a taught and eager chassis, the Elegance model I had on test showed a hearty appetite for corners and threaded through them with an enthusiasm that's long been absent from everyday Opel products. It feels light, agile and genuinely chuckable — that nose quick to turn in towards your chosen apex point.

Now while the ride is firm and can get a bit choppy at slower speeds across poor surfaces, the Corsa on the whole does manage to strike a pleasing balance between sportiness and comfort. The steering, meanwhile, is electronically power-assisted and suffers from a disappointing lack of feel around the centre position and on initial turn in. Sure, it gets a bit better once things start loading up but it's certainly not the most communicative set-up you're ever likely to encounter. Although in 2021 I guess this rings true of most cars.

What's hiding beneath the bonnet?

Pop the hood and your eyes will be met by a teeny 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor that manages to churn out 96kW and a useful 230Nm worth of torque. It's a relatively characterful unit that sounds good (three-pots are one of few engines that still sound like engines these days) and delivers nippy performance. Opel says the Corsa will hit 0-100km/h in 8.7 seconds and out in the real world this claim seems bang on target.

I also found it surprisingly tractable: a strong midrange means that the six-speed automatic transmission (there's no option of a manual) seldom has to go on the hunt for gears. Sticking with the business of swapping cogs I've got to say that this auto gearbox isn't the best of the breed. It's adequate in the daily commute or cruising on down the highway but when you feel like exploiting the Corsa's sorted chassis it quickly starts to feel flustered and hesitant, especially on downshifts. Also, you don't get gear paddles on the steering wheel so if you want to do things the old fashioned manual way you're limited to using the gear lever. Yep, one gets the feeling that Opel could have tried harder here.

Fuel consumption? Opel claims 6.3l/100km but over a week of driving I got 7.7l/100km.